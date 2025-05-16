Friday, May 16, 2025

The 2025 Lionfish Challenge kicks off on May 24th, so you still have time to sign up

The 2025 Lionfish Challenge kicks off on May 24th, so you still have time to sign up.

 

Lionfish are a nonnative, invasive species that threaten Florida’s native saltwater fish and wildlife.

 

They were introduced into Florida waters in the late 1980s but their population has boomed in recent years – and that is causing real problems for native species in Florida waters.

 

The Lionfish challenge rewards divers and fishermen with prizes for removing as many lionfish as they can.

 

Over the past 8 years the event has removed more than 200,000 of the fish from Florida waters.

 

This year’s Challenge will run from May 24th through September 14th.

 

This summer-long tournament is open to recreational and commercial fishermen and is completely free to enter.

 

Participants can win cash or gear prizes.

 

The participants who remove the most lionfish in the recreational and commercial categories will be crowned the Recreational Lionfish King or Queen and the Commercial Champion.

 

To learn more about the 2025 Lionfish Challenge or to sign up, go online to FWCReefRangers.com.

 

https://fwcreefrangers.com/lionfish-challenge/





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment