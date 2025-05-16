The DW Wilson Sports complex in Apalachicola may have some pickleball courts in its future.
Earlier this month, the Franklin County commission asked that the county’s engineering firm to develop construction plans and bid specifications for pickleball courts at the D.W. Wilson Sports Arena.
The plans will include the construction of new concrete pickleball courts with the associated striping, fencing, shaded seating, and stormwater improvements.
It will cost about 27 thousand dollars to get the plans completed- it is being funded through the Franklin County Tourist Development council.
