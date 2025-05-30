Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Friday, May 30, 2025
Fun things to do in Gulf County and beyond!
This camp is perfect for children who want to explore the basics of musical theater. Students will learn songs from popular musicals, as well as proper singing technique and vocal warm-up songs and games. They will take acting classes and play improvisational games, while learning short scenes to perform. Then, they will complete art projects with a STEM and learn about sound and lighting with hands-on opportunities. We will serve a small snack during break time. The camp is designed for all levels of students from those with no experience to those who may have more exposure to theater. At the end of camp on Friday, parents will be invited to see a performance of the songs and scenes that students have learned during the week.
