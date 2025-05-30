FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute May Research Updates

30-year Anniversary of Florida Panther Genetic Restoration
Amphibian Week was started to increase awareness about amphibians and to celebrate all things amphibian! We highlighted species like tiger salamanders, striped newts, sirens, bog frogs and more. In Florida, Ranavirus and chytrid fungi (Bd and Bsal) have become serious concerns for populations of frogs, toads, salamanders, and newts. These diseases can cause rapid population declines, even local extinctions, and harm amphibians that are vital to healthy ecosystems.
Celebrating Amphibian Week!
Amphibian Week was started to increase awareness about amphibians and to celebrate all things amphibian! We highlighted species like tiger salamanders, striped newts, sirens, bog frogs and more. In Florida, Ranavirus and chytrid fungi (Bd and Bsal) have become serious concerns for populations of frogs, toads, salamanders, and newts. These diseases can cause rapid population declines, even local extinctions, and harm amphibians that are vital to healthy ecosystems.
Skunks in the Sunshine State!
A new FWRI study revealed big changes in skunk ranges over the past 20 years. Our researchers used sightings of skunks submitted by Floridians (maybe you?) and those collected by scientists to estimate statewide ranges of each skunk species.
We found that
Spotted skunk range declined by 30%
Striped skunk range remained stable
Overlap decreased between the two species' ranges
This is the first research to show that spotted skunks in Florida may be in trouble.
Juvenile white shark capture - ON VIDEO!
Our Fisheries Independent Monitoring Biologists observed this 7-and-a-half-foot juvenile white shark while conducting video surveys for the Gulf Fishery Independent Survey of Habitat and Ecosystem Resources (G-FISHER) which uses stereo-baited remote underwater video (S-BRUV) to record a 360° view of reef fish and nearby habitat. This shark is around 13 years old, and was observed about 50 miles offshore of Tarpon Springs, Florida.
Our Mission
Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide
timely information and guidance to protect, conserve, and manage
Florida's fish and wildlife resources.
