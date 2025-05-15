Gulf Coast State College has announced the students named to the President’s and Dean’s Honor Lists for Gulf and Franklin County students for the Spring 2025 semester.
The President’s Honor List includes all full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.90 to 4.00.
The Dean’s List is awarded to students who earned a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.89.
Gulf and Franklin County students named to the President’s Honor List are: Erica Balzell, Jenna Barfield, Luke Hjort, Mazie Hodges, Rebecca Leyendecker, Skylar Mathews, Kaitlynn McGuffin, Elizabeth Paul, Hannah Riley, Karagan Roberts, and Jay Whitfield
Gulf and Franklin County students named to the Dean’s List are: Emma Burke, Samantha Childers, Destiny Gray, Judson Griffies, Joseph Hoffman, Jacob Jones, Chandlee Morgan, Jordan Pippin, and Sophia Salman.
