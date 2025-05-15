Franklin County is moving forward on a major project to design and build a new communication system for first responders and county departments.
Last year, the county was awarded 775 thousand dollars by Triumph Gulf coast to begin the planning and design of the project.
Earlier this month, the county agreed to move forward on the first step which is hire a consultant to conduct a comprehensive countywide radio system needs analysis and recommendations.
The consultant will also assist with the development of the plans for the radio system and tower construction.
Once that is complete, the county can begin the construction, engineering and inspection services related to the construction of the telecommunication towers.
Once complete, the proposed communications system will provide much better and secure communications between local and state agencies including Franklin County EMS and Fire, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Franklin County Road Department, Franklin County School District, Weems Hospital, Carrabelle Police Department, and the City of Apalachicola Police Department.
A fully operational radio communication system will require purchasing property and constructing radio communications towers, programming, base stations, and purchasing radios for all first responder groups.
Phase 2, which has not yet been funded, will include the purchase and installation of the system and staff training.
