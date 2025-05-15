The first sea turtle nests are beginning to appear on local
beaches.
The first nest of the
year was found on little St. George Island on May the 7th – it is a
loggerhead sea turtle nest.
There have also been
four nests found since then on St. George Island.
Sea Turtle nesting season is in full swing now, which means
sea turtles will be crawling onto local beaches at night to lay their nests in
the dune line.
The vast majority of the nests are laid by loggerhead sea
turtles, but very rarely we get a nest by the much larger Leatherbacks.
Sea Turtle nests look like piles of sand, and they are most
easily recognized by the turtle crawl marks that are left when the female
turtle pulls herself from the Gulf of Mexico to the dune line where most turtle
nests are found.
If you should find an unmarked turtle nest this Summer,
call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert
Hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC and they will make sure someone comes out to check
and protect the nest.
You can also help by not
using bright lights on the beaches at night – man made lights tend to disorient
the turtles and keep them from nesting.
You can buy turtle safe
flashlights for your nighttime walks – they are available at the Apalachicola
National Estuarine Research reserve on Island Drive in Eastpoint and at the
state park on St. George Island.
You can also purchase them
at the lighthouse gift shop on St. George Island.
