Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Rish Homewatch Services, LLC  provides a risk mitigation service by checking of an unoccupied home while the homeowner is away. If any abnormalities are discovered, the issue is immediately reported to the client (homeowner), and the coordination of licensed professionals is put into action to remedy the situation on the homeowner’s behalf in their absence. Rish Homewatch Services becomes an advocate for their clients in their absence, as a trusted resource. While checking on a client’s home, they conduct a homewatch inspection, which is the visual inspection of a home or property looking for obvious issues. They take a professional and methodical approach utilizing a GPS enabled software to produce an electronic checklist report for their clients.

if you are an absentee owner and have a vacation home, residential home, or an investment property…then you need Rish Homewatch Services!


Rish Homewatch Services, LLC

1515 Grace Ave., Panama City, FL

(850) 252-8220

info@rishhomewatch.com

www.rishhomewatch.com

Gulf Coast Surface Solutions specializes in exceptional floor resurfacing services, serving Florida's Gulf Coast. With over a decade of experience, they pride themselves on their craftsmanship and dedication to customer satisfaction. Their team offers a range of resurfacing options, including Rubber stone and Vuba Stone, ensuring that your floors not only look stunning but also stand the test of time. From residential to commercial projects, they have the expertise to handle it all.


What sets Gulf Coast Surface Solutions apart is their commitment to quality and reliability. They provide a 5-year warranty on all our Rubber Stone and Vuba Stone installations, giving you peace of mind. As a local, family-owned business established in 2015, they are deeply rooted in our community and dedicated to offering personalized service. Whether it's a custom kitchen tile backsplashes or custom bathroom tile, they bring your vision to life with precision and care. Plus, they offer free estimates and are fully licensed and insured in Florida's Gulf Coast, making them a trustworthy choice for your renovation needs. 


Contact them now to get started!

Gulf Coast Surface Solutions

(855) 297-1085

joe@simonettireno.com

www.simonettireno.com

Business Hours

Mon - Fri8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Sunday Closed

 

Haven & Brine offers flexible, behind-the-scenes support to help your event run smoothly whether you’re short on staff, juggling too many tasks, or just need someone reliable to jump in and help.


Some of the services offered by Haven & Brine include:


-         On-Site Bartender Services including inventory & preparation consult, signature offerings ​(Florida ServSafe Alcohol Safety certified)


-         Hospitality & Catering Support including private event oyster shucking, food service assistance (Florida ServSafe Food Handler certified)


-         Operational Oversight, Vendor Coordination & Logistics - from coordinating vendor deliveries to managing inventory and overseeing venue access, Haven & Brine is there to handle the logistics, so you can focus on creating a memorable experience. As your local point of contact, they ensure seamless communication and quick resolutions for any on-site needs.


The services listed below are just a starting point. If you need support in a way that’s not listed, just ask them! They are all about finding creative, tailored solutions to help your event run smoothly.

 

Haven & Brine

Su Haven

(850) 499-4148

haven@havenandbrine.com

www.havenandbrine.com

