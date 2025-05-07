Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Haven & Brine offers flexible, behind-the-scenes support to help your event run smoothly whether you’re short on staff, juggling too many tasks, or just need someone reliable to jump in and help.
Some of the services offered by Haven & Brine include:
- On-Site Bartender Services including inventory & preparation consult, signature offerings (Florida ServSafe Alcohol Safety certified)
- Hospitality & Catering Support including private event oyster shucking, food service assistance (Florida ServSafe Food Handler certified)
- Operational Oversight, Vendor Coordination & Logistics - from coordinating vendor deliveries to managing inventory and overseeing venue access, Haven & Brine is there to handle the logistics, so you can focus on creating a memorable experience. As your local point of contact, they ensure seamless communication and quick resolutions for any on-site needs.
The services listed below are just a starting point. If you need support in a way that’s not listed, just ask them! They are all about finding creative, tailored solutions to help your event run smoothly.
Haven & Brine
Su Haven
(850) 499-4148
haven@havenandbrine.com
www.havenandbrine.com
