The St. Joseph
Bay Humane Society Pet of the week is Homer! Homer is a shy guy who is looking for an extra special
someone who will take the time to get to know him. Homer is such a loving and
affectionate boy once he gets to know you. We know a special person is out
there who has a heart as big as Homer's! Homer would love a quiet home with a
comfy couch and an owner who knows how to give the best belly rubs. Homer’s
dream of having a toy box stuffed with squeaker toys because they are Homer’s all-time
favorite thing! Homer enjoys playing out in the yard and he is ok on a leash. Homer
needs a quiet home where he can relax with his new family who will help him
build his confidence! Homer is neutered, microchipped, heartworm negative, and
UPTD on my vaccines! Please come visit the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to check out Homer!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
