The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teacher at Wewahitchka High School for an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
The teacher was identified as 34-year-old Parker Eugene Harris Ottoson.
Harris Ottoson was a probationary employee and was immediately fired by the school district.
During a forensic interview, conducted by the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center’s Child Protection Team, the student disclosed that sexual activity occurred with Harris Ottoson.
Harris Ottoson was arrested on Thursday on a warrant for Lewd or Lascivious Battery on a Victim 12 to 16 Years of Age; Lewd or Lascivious Molestation on a Victim 12 to 16 Years of Age Offender 18 Years of Age or Older; and Authority Figure Soliciting Lewd Conduct with Student.
He was booked into the Gulf County Detention Facility.
The investigation is ongoing.
The sheriff’s department said it is unknown if there will be additional charges.
