Mermaids and Mimosas this Saturday at the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab!

Join us for an enchanting evening at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab’s Second Annual Mermaids & Mimosas Fundraiser! This unforgettable event will take place on May 3rd, from 4-7 PM, bringing together ocean lovers, conservationists, and supporters for a night of celebration and impact.

What can you expect?

🎶 Live Music – Relax to the sounds of talented local musicians!

🎭 Silent Auction – Bid on amazing items from local artisans and experiences, with all proceeds going toward marine conservation!

🦀 Seafood Hors d’oeuvres – Savor delicious coastal flavors, fresh from the sea, including a fresh local oyster bar!

🍾 Drinks & Mimosas – Toast to the ocean and the creatures we work to protect!

🌊 Community Booths – Connect with local conservation groups and learn how you can make a difference!

🎶Presentation by our Founder- Enjoy the wisdom of our founder and President, Jack Rudloe

🐚 Meet Real-Life Mermaids – A touch of ocean magic awaits!

🦀Enjoy and Compete in our Mermaid Fashion Show- Tails and Tiaras!

Here are some details for those who are planning to attend!

Tickets can be purchased in advance here:

Purchase Tickets Here

Tickets can also be purchased at the door in our gift shop!


Parking is available in our parking lots, but if those get full, you can park in the parking lot on the corner of Mound Street and Coastal Highway 98, near Wooley Park.


Doors will open at 4PM, and the aquarium will be closed to the public until that time.


Our silent auction will kick off at 4:00 and remain open until 6:30 PM! You will need to register before bidding!

﻿

Founder and President Jack Rudloe will be giving a lecture beginning at 5:30. Don't miss his unpublished manuscript, available in our Silent Auction!


Our Tails and Tiaras Fashion Show will begin at 5:45, so make sure you're here if you would like to participate!


We hope to sea everyone there!

Dress in your best ocean-inspired attire and prepare for an evening of fun, fundraising, and community spirit! Your support helps us continue our vital work in marine education, rescue, and rehabilitation

Donate to Gulf Specimen Here
