Mermaids and Mimosas this Saturday at the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab!

Tickets can also be purchased at the door in our gift shop!
Parking is available in our parking lots, but if those get full, you can park in the parking lot on the corner of Mound Street and Coastal Highway 98, near Wooley Park.
Doors will open at 4PM, and the aquarium will be closed to the public until that time.
Our silent auction will kick off at 4:00 and remain open until 6:30 PM! You will need to register before bidding!
Founder and President Jack Rudloe will be giving a lecture beginning at 5:30. Don't miss his unpublished manuscript, available in our Silent Auction!
Our Tails and Tiaras Fashion Show will begin at 5:45, so make sure you're here if you would like to participate!
We hope to sea everyone there!
