The 2025 Hurricane season officially begins in less than a month, and the Franklin County emergency management office wants to make sure that local families are prepared

The Franklin County Emergency Management Office will hold a build your bucket hurricane preparedness program tomorrow in Carrabelle.

 

The event will run from 10 till 3 at 1001 Gray Avenue, which is by the old Carrabelle High school.

 

The event will provide an opportunity for families to collect critical supplies and build their own disaster supply kits, for free. 

 

The Build Your Bucket Franklin Hurricane Season Preparedness Event will also include other government offices, local non-profit groups and local businesses. 

 

Groups will be on-hand to provide hurricane preparedness materials and products as well as useful information on how to prepare for storms.

 

This is the second time the build your bucket event has been held locally; over 300 families attended the last event.

 

The year the emergency management office hopes to help at least 500 households, so please come out – again, its from 10 till 3 at 1001 Gray Avenue in Carrabelle.

 

