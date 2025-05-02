The
2025 Hurricane season officially begins in less than a month, and the Franklin
County emergency management office wants to make sure that local families are
prepared.
The
Franklin County Emergency Management Office will hold a build your bucket hurricane
preparedness program tomorrow in Carrabelle.
The
event will run from 10 till 3 at 1001 Gray Avenue, which is by the old
Carrabelle High school.
The
event will provide an opportunity for families to collect critical supplies and
build their own disaster supply kits, for free.
The
Build Your Bucket Franklin Hurricane Season Preparedness Event will also
include other government offices, local non-profit groups and local
businesses.
Groups
will be on-hand to provide hurricane preparedness materials and products as
well as useful information on how to prepare for storms.
This
is the second time the build your bucket event has been held locally; over 300
families attended the last event.
The
year the emergency management office hopes to help at least 500 households, so
please come out – again, its from 10 till 3 at 1001 Gray Avenue in Carrabelle.
https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/build-your-disaster-bucket/
