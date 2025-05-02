If you have ever thought about hunting an alligator, you can now apply for permits for the upcoming Florida Alligator Hunt.
The state will issue more about 7000 alligator hunting permits this year; the application process runs May 2nd through May the 12th.
The 11-week alligator season runs August 15th through November 1st.
You can submit one application for the Statewide Alligator Harvest Program, which allows you to hunt a single alligator management unit or county – if you are randomly selected.
There is also an Alligator Super Hunt, which offers a flexible alternative to the traditional statewide hunt.
Each super hunt permit allows the harvest of two alligators from most alligator management units and private property from August 15th through December 31st.
Hunters pay a nonrefundable $5 fee for each super hunt application and may apply as many times as they want between through June 2nd.
This year, up to 100 permits will be awarded for the Alligator Super Hunt.
If you are selected for the hunt, the permits cost 272 dollars for Florida residents and 1022 dollars for non-residents.
You must be at least 18 years old by opening day, August 15th, to apply for an alligator hunting permit in Florida.
You can apply on-line at www.gooutdoorsflorida.com
