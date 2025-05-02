The Florida Highway patrol is investigating a hit and run accident that happened on Highway 98 near Lake Morality Road in Carrabelle on Thursday night.
The incident happened at 8:40 Thursday night.
The highway patrol said a 35-year-old man from Orlando was walking westbound on the north shoulder of Highway 98 when he was hit by what authorities believe was a large truck-like vehicle.
The vehicle did not stay on the scene.
The pedestrian suffered critical injuries and was transported to the hospital by Franklin County EMS.
The highway patrol is looking for information from the public to help their investigation.
Anyone who might have information about the incident should contact the Florida Highway Patrol immediately at *347.
