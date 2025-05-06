Panhandle Players Presents: Little Shop of Horrors May 8th - 11th

Little Shop of Horrors is a horror-comedy musical about Seymour Krelborn, a meek flower shop employee who discovers a strange, talking plant he names Audrey II, after his crush, Audrey. The plant, however, has a sinister secret—it thrives on human blood and grows increasingly demanding. As Audrey II becomes a sensation, Seymour struggles with his moral dilemma while also trying to win Audrey’s love. But as the plant’s appetite grows, Seymour realizes too late that he’s nurtured a monstrous force with deadly intentions. The story blends dark humor, catchy songs, and a cautionary tale of ambition gone awry.
