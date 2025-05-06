We're Ready for Summer at the Beach! - The monthly e-newsletter for the city of Mexico Beach

Taking naps sounds so childish. I prefer to call them “horizontal life pauses.”
A smile is an inexpensive way to change your looks.
The first rule of cooking is to never make a dish that you can’t pronounce.
It’s sad to grow old, but nice to ripen.
Never trust a skinny chef.
I used to think I was indecisive, but now I’m not so sure.
Bad decisions make good stories.
Before borrowing money from a friend, decide which you need most.
Always remember that you are unique, just like everybody else.
The best thing about the future is that it comes one day at a time.
