This week is Arson awareness week in Florida – a chance for the state to urge the public to help prevent wildfires by reporting suspected arson.
Nearly 80% of wildfires in Florida are human-caused and some are intentional.
So far this year, there have been 1,761 wildfires burning 74,891 acres in Florida. in Florida.
Arson on wooded lands is a felony, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000, five years in prison, or both.
Arson costs the state millions of dollars a year and not only threatens homes, property and natural resources, but also places the lives of Floridians at risk.
Florida has a 12-month wildfire season, but most large fires occur during the spring.
April, May and June typically receive less rainfall than other months, which tends to increase the number and severity of wildfires.
To report suspicious wildfire activity, contact the state’s Arson Alert Hotline at 1-800-342-5869.
Callers can remain anonymous and information about wildland arson could result in a reward up to $5,000.
To learn more, visit https://www.fdacs.gov/arson
