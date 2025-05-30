Public Service Announcement - WINCO Utilities Incident: Crawfordville Water Supply NOT Affected

Wakulla County has been notified that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) received an initial Public Notice of Pollution related to a diesel spill at the WINCO Utilities water system, PWSID#1650791.
According to the report, on May 29, 2025, at approximately 6:45 p.m., during routine refueling by a contractor, an estimated 70 gallons of diesel fuel entered one of WINCO’s wells and may have entered a ground water storage tank. The facility, located at 514 Commerce Boulevard, Crawfordville, has issued a Stop Drinking and Using Potable Water Order out of an abundance of caution.
The affected area is limited to:
- The WINCO facility,
- Three industrial users, and
- Customers on Commerce Boulevard
Contrary to some public reports, this situation does not impact the broader Crawfordville water supply.
The utility operator has isolated the source of the contamination, and flushing and water sampling are underway. The water system will remain under restriction until all required water quality samples confirm the system is safe for use.
Wakulla County is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with FDEP, WINCO Utilities, and local partners to ensure appropriate response and public safety.
For further information, please contact:
