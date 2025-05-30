The Franklin County Humane Society will hold a special adoption event this Saturday to help local veterans find a furry friend.
All veterans, retired and active service, can come out and adopt a dog free of charge.
The adoption fees are being covered by money raised during this year’s Brewfest event which was held on St. George Island in April.
The one-day event raised 90 thousand dollars for the Franklin County Humane Society.
If you are a veteran and would like to see the dogs up for adoption, come by the Humane Society on Saturday from 10 till 2.
The Humane Society is located at 244 Highway 65, just a little north of Eastpoint.
You can call the Humane Society with any questions at 850-670-8417.
