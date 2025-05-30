The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has kicked off a coordinated marine debris removal effort to address storm-related debris along Florida’s Gulf Coast.
And they started in Wakulla County.
This inaugural cleanup focused on high-traffic areas east and west of the St. Marks Lighthouse and sections of the Wakulla River.
The operation successfully removed two large dumpsters full of marine debris.
The objectives of the clean-up were to remove derelict blue crab traps posing navigational hazards and clearing shoreline and in-water debris left in the wake of the recent record-breaking hurricane season.
These cleanup efforts are vital for restoring essential sea turtle and bird habitats, improving boater safety and supporting healthier coastal ecosystems.
Additional cleanup operations are scheduled in Wakulla County for late July, with a larger, expanded effort planned for early spring 2026 to take advantage of improved tidal conditions.
FWC’s Marine Debris Program is currently conducting a series of similar projects from Escambia to Monroe counties, targeting coral reefs, mangrove islands and coastal marshes.
Meanwhile, the Trap Retrieval Program is gearing up for targeted summer removals stretching from the Big Bend to south Florida.
And they started in Wakulla County.
This inaugural cleanup focused on high-traffic areas east and west of the St. Marks Lighthouse and sections of the Wakulla River.
The operation successfully removed two large dumpsters full of marine debris.
The objectives of the clean-up were to remove derelict blue crab traps posing navigational hazards and clearing shoreline and in-water debris left in the wake of the recent record-breaking hurricane season.
These cleanup efforts are vital for restoring essential sea turtle and bird habitats, improving boater safety and supporting healthier coastal ecosystems.
Additional cleanup operations are scheduled in Wakulla County for late July, with a larger, expanded effort planned for early spring 2026 to take advantage of improved tidal conditions.
FWC’s Marine Debris Program is currently conducting a series of similar projects from Escambia to Monroe counties, targeting coral reefs, mangrove islands and coastal marshes.
Meanwhile, the Trap Retrieval Program is gearing up for targeted summer removals stretching from the Big Bend to south Florida.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment