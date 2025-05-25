CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla – The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to announce that the Wakulla County Public Library has been awarded $124,062 through the State Aid to Libraries Grant Program for Fiscal Year 2025-2026. This annual funding, administered by the Florida Department of State’s Division of Library and Information Services, supports essential library services and operations across the state.
This investment in Wakulla County’s library system will help ensure that residents continue to have access to high-quality educational resources, programs, and technology. The grant funding will support a wide range of services and improvements, including:
"The State Aid to Libraries funding plays a vital role in our ability to provide free and equitable access to information, learning opportunities, and community services," said Library Services Director Linda Oaks, “We are grateful for this support, which allows us to continue meeting the diverse needs of our community.”
The Wakulla County Public Library remains committed to fostering literacy, lifelong learning, and community engagement through inclusive programs and innovative services.
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Wakulla County Public Library Awarded $124,062 in State Aid to Libraries Grant for FY 2025-2026
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment