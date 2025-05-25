You're Invited: “Back on the Flats” FCFC Grand Reopening Celebration – May 31st!

We're thrilled to announce that Forgotten Coast Fly Company is officially Back on the Flats — and you're invited to help us celebrate our grand reopening at Scipio Creek Marina on Saturday, May 31st starting at 3PM.
We’ve got a fun-filled afternoon lined up!
Tripletail Tags from GCRL
Come meet Dyan Gibson with Gulf Coast Research Lab. She will be handing out tripletail tags, talking all things tripletail and answering questions.
Step onto the casting platform and test your skills in our Cast to the King Challenge run by Capt. Taylor Brooke.
Games will be held on the Buoy Brewing astroturf and will begin at 3:30PM. All experience levels welcome!
Fly Tying with Mike Wilson
Only 6 spots available! Join Mike for a Murdich Wiggler-inspired fly tying session—materials included to tie it again at home. Tying begins at 4PM.
Come meet Apalachicola Riverkeepers!
Apalachicola Riverkeepers will be in attendance to meet with anglers. This dedicated nonprofit is leading the Kill the Drill initiative to protect the Apalachicola River Estuary from oil drilling. Anyone who becomes a member at the event will be entered into a drawing for a framed artwork of the river!
Saturday, May 31st - 3PM-Until
Plus, enjoy local brews from Buoy Brewing and grab a bite at Half Shell Dockside while you're here!
We'll continue to add more dates, follow us on social media or visit our website for all upcoming events.
Forgotten Coast Fly Company301 Market St. Apalachicola, FL 32320
