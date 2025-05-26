You can visit Florida’s state parks for free today.
The state lifted the entry fee for all of Florida’s state parks for Memorial Day.
And some of the best state parks in the state are right here in our area.
Local state parks include The St. George Island State Park, which Dr. beach ranked as the top-rated beach in the country in 2023.
There is also the Bald Point State Park at Alligator Point, and the Ochlocknee River State Park and Wakulla Springs State Park in Wakulla County.
In Gulf County there is the St. Joe Peninsula State Park.
For full list of Florida State Parks, visit www.floridastateparks.org
