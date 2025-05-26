Dr Beach has released his 2025 list of the top ten beaches in the US, and while the beach at the St. George Island State Park was ranked the best in the nation in 2023, it wasn’t in the top-10 list this year.
But that’s only because once a beach has been ranked number 1, it won’t be ranked number 1 again for a number of years to keep the list active.
This year’s top beach was Coopers Beach in Southampton, New York – which was number 2 on the list last year.
Number 2 on the list this year is Wailea Beach in Hawaii, followed by Poipu Beach, also in Hawaii, Delnor-Wiggins Pass state Park in Naples, and Main Beach in New York.
Rounding out the top ten are Beachwalker Park in South Carolina, St. Andrews state Park in Panama City, Kaonoa in Hawaii, Lanikai Beach also in Hawaii and Coast Guard Beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
This is the 35th year Leatherman has rated the best of America's 650 public beaches.
“Dr. Beach,” uses fifty criteria to evaluate the beaches, including water and sand quality, as well as the number of facilities nearby and environmental management.
And don’t forget our other world-class beach while you are out and about this Summer – the beach at St. Joseph Peninsula State Park in Gulf County was ranked the top beach in the nation in 2002.
https://www.drbeach.org/
But that’s only because once a beach has been ranked number 1, it won’t be ranked number 1 again for a number of years to keep the list active.
This year’s top beach was Coopers Beach in Southampton, New York – which was number 2 on the list last year.
Number 2 on the list this year is Wailea Beach in Hawaii, followed by Poipu Beach, also in Hawaii, Delnor-Wiggins Pass state Park in Naples, and Main Beach in New York.
Rounding out the top ten are Beachwalker Park in South Carolina, St. Andrews state Park in Panama City, Kaonoa in Hawaii, Lanikai Beach also in Hawaii and Coast Guard Beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
This is the 35th year Leatherman has rated the best of America's 650 public beaches.
“Dr. Beach,” uses fifty criteria to evaluate the beaches, including water and sand quality, as well as the number of facilities nearby and environmental management.
And don’t forget our other world-class beach while you are out and about this Summer – the beach at St. Joseph Peninsula State Park in Gulf County was ranked the top beach in the nation in 2002.
https://www.drbeach.org/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment