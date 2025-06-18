2025 is starting out as a tough year for manatees.
As of June the 6th, 407 manatees have died in Florida waters – more than all of last year.
Most deaths this year occurred in January and February when manatees migrated through the Indian River Lagoon, where the majority of seagrass has died off.
Boat strikes have killed at least 50 manatees this year.
Another 80 died at birth or shortly afterward.
Cold stress killed 28 more and 25 deaths were by unknown causes.
The vast majority of manatee deaths have occurred in South Florida because they have a much larger manatee population, but plenty of the creatures swim to our area during the spring and summer.
There have been six recorded manatee deaths in Franklin County this year, as well as 5 in Wakulla County and 1 in Gulf County.
It is estimated that about 7500 manatees live in Florida waters.
The manatee was once classified as endangered by the federal government, but it was reclassified as threatened in 2017.
If boaters took a few simple precautions, the number of manatee deaths could be cut substantially.
Precautions include abiding by posted boat speed limits, staying in marked channels, and wearing polarized sunglasses while boating to give you improved vision.
Also don’t boat over grass flats or areas where manatees congregate.
If you find a sick or injured manatee you should report it to the Florida Wildlife Alert Hot line at 888-404-3922.
