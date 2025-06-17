Boaters are being reminded to take caution when operating vessels in the East River as a major restoration project is taking place.
Restoration activities began last month and are being done to remove debris and sediment blocking approximately 2 miles of the East River.
The East River takes water from the Apalachicola River thru the Delta to East Bay at the head of Apalachicola Bay.
East River begins approximately 13 miles up the Apalachicola River from Apalachicola and 1 mile below Bloody Bluff Landing.
Slow moving tugs and barges, and above normal small boat traffic, is expected to be active in the rivers throughout the summer.
Work crews will also be active traveling to and from East River and Bloody Bluff Landing in as part of the operations.
The project is being done by the Apalachicola Riverkeeper in partnership with the University of Florida and the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve.
Because of man-made alterations to the river system, particularly decades of river dredging by the federal government, some sloughs were filled with sediment cutting off much of the natural water flow.
River dredging removed over a million cubic yards of sand a year.
Once restoration work is completed, estimates are that flow will be doubled or tripled in these sloughs during low water levels, benefitting both the lower river floodplain and Blounts and East Bays.
If you would like more information about the project, go on-line to apalachicolariverkeeper.org.
https://apalachicolariverkeeper.org/apalachicola-river-restoration-work-in-progress/
