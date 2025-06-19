A 39-year-old Crawfordville man was found guilty for possession and receipt of child pornography and production and distribution of obscene material portraying a child.
A federal jury found Donovan Arthur Sauleda guilty of all counts.
Sauleda was already a registered sex offender, but he came under investigation in November, 2021 by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office for his failure to register his internet accounts as required by law.
Further investigation led to a search warrant in March 2022, where the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement found child pornography and child-like sex dolls within Sauleda’s residence.
Sauleda was found to have made videos for sale and distribution with the child-like sex dolls.
Sentencing is scheduled for September 8th.
Sauleda is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of five years’ imprisonment and up twenty years’ imprisonment – he will be required to continue to register as a sex offender following his prison sentence.
This conviction was the result of an investigation by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Homeland Security Investigations.
