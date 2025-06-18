The Gulf Council has announced the launch of a new anonymous public comment voicemail line.
The Gulf Council oversees federal fishing rules in the Gulf and relies heavily on public input to guide its decisions.
The new voicemail option aims to broaden stakeholder access to federal fisheries management and encourage more voices to be heard- especially from those who may not feel comfortable providing comment through traditional methods.
Anyone can now call and leave a 3-minute voicemail with their input on fisheries issues, without needing to provide their name or personal information.
To ensure complete anonymity, voicemail transcriptions will be provided to the Gulf Council and no call log or audio recordings will be retained.
The voicemail number is 850-297-2883
In addition to the new voicemail line, the Gulf Council reminds the public that written comments can also be submitted through the Council’s website at www.gulfcouncil.org
