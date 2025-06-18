DOH-Franklin Lifts Water Quality Health Advisory - Alligator Point Beach tests below unsafe level

The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (DOH-Franklin) is lifting the advisory for high bacterial levels the following location:
Alligator Point Beach
Tests completed on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, indicate that the water quality at Alligator Point Beach shows an acceptable level of Enterococcus bacteria established by state guidelines. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.
For more information, call 850-653-2111 or visit Franklin.FloridaHealth.gov.
