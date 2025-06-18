Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Nestled on the stunning shores of Mexico Beach, El Governor Resort & RV Park boasts 108 meticulously designed rooms, each offering a unique blend of comfort and style. Guests can savor breathtaking sunsets over sugar-white sands from their private balconies, creating an unforgettable beachfront experience. The thoughtfully equipped rooms feature full kitchens complete with essential supplies, including K-cup coffee makers, dinnerware, irons, ironing boards, and hair dryers, ensuring that every need is met. Whether you’re planning a serene getaway or a family vacation, El Governor Resort provides the perfect backdrop for an idyllic coastal retreat, combining modern amenities with the natural beauty of Florida’s Gulf Coast.
El Governor RV Park is conveniently positioned right across from the beach. Guests are treated to breathtaking views of sugar-white sands and unforgettable sunsets. The park boasts 66 RV sites, each equipped with full hook-ups, including 30, 50, and 110 amp service, ensuring a comfortable stay. Visitors can also enjoy modern amenities such as Cable TV, WIFI, a coin laundry, and a bathhouse, all designed to enhance their experience. Additionally, picnic areas provide a perfect setting for outdoor meals and relaxation amidst the picturesque scenery. Whether you're a seasoned RV traveler or a newcomer to the scene, El Governor RV Park offers a welcoming and well-equipped retreat for all.
𝗘𝗹 𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗼𝗿 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘁
(850) 648-5757
1701 Hwy 98, Mexico Beach, FL
𝗘𝗹 𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗼𝗿 𝗥𝗩 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗸
(850) 648-5432
1700 Hwy 98, Mexico Beach, FL
https://elgovernorresort.com
