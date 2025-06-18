Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Wednesday, June 18, 2025

America’s Home Place has established a sterling reputation in the Port Saint Joe-Mexico Beach area of Florida as a leader in custom home building. With a professional and friendly staff ready to guide you through the process, they offer a diverse range of home styles tailored to your desires, from cozy cabins to luxurious beachside retreats.


Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is reflected in their 50 years of experience and their presence across 11 states. As one of the nation’s premier on-your-lot builders, America’s Home Place ensures each home is constructed to the highest standards of safety, craftsmanship, and environmental responsibility.

Whether you're dreaming of a modern farmhouse or a coastal getaway, their skilled craftsmen are dedicated to bringing your vision to life with exceptional service and value.


America’s Home Place

3052 W Highway 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

(850) 899-9028

https://www.americashomeplace.com

Building Center hours:

MON-FRI: 9AM - 6PM ET

SAT: 10AM - 5PM ET

SUN: Closed

Nestled on the stunning shores of Mexico Beach, El Governor Resort & RV Park boasts 108 meticulously designed rooms, each offering a unique blend of comfort and style. Guests can savor breathtaking sunsets over sugar-white sands from their private balconies, creating an unforgettable beachfront experience. The thoughtfully equipped rooms feature full kitchens complete with essential supplies, including K-cup coffee makers, dinnerware, irons, ironing boards, and hair dryers, ensuring that every need is met. Whether you’re planning a serene getaway or a family vacation, El Governor Resort provides the perfect backdrop for an idyllic coastal retreat, combining modern amenities with the natural beauty of Florida’s Gulf Coast.


El Governor RV Park is conveniently positioned right across from the beach. Guests are treated to breathtaking views of sugar-white sands and unforgettable sunsets. The park boasts 66 RV sites, each equipped with full hook-ups, including 30, 50, and 110 amp service, ensuring a comfortable stay. Visitors can also enjoy modern amenities such as Cable TV, WIFI, a coin laundry, and a bathhouse, all designed to enhance their experience. Additionally, picnic areas provide a perfect setting for outdoor meals and relaxation amidst the picturesque scenery. Whether you're a seasoned RV traveler or a newcomer to the scene, El Governor RV Park offers a welcoming and well-equipped retreat for all.


𝗘𝗹 𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗼𝗿 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘁

(850) 648-5757

1701 Hwy 98, Mexico Beach, FL

𝗘𝗹 𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗼𝗿 𝗥𝗩 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗸

(850) 648-5432

1700 Hwy 98, Mexico Beach, FL

https://elgovernorresort.com

In Due Season Property Services is your go-to “One Call Covers it All” property services company, adept at handling both indoor and outdoor needs with finesse. Specializing in a broad spectrum of services, from meticulous lawn care and landscaping to comprehensive household repairs and maintenance, they eliminate the hassle of juggling multiple service providers. At the heart of their operations is a commitment to customer satisfaction, with each day’s priorities shaped by the clients’ needs. Owned and operated by a friendly husband-wife team, In Due Season brings a personal touch to each project, ensuring that whether it’s your primary residence, vacation home, or rental property, you receive unparalleled service and care.


Contact In Due Season today!


𝗜𝗻 𝗗𝘂𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻

(850) 991-0150

(352) 682-0483

(352) 682-0785

www.indueseasonlawnmaintenance.com

