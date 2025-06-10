A 47-year-old man from Georgia, drowned Sunday after being
caught in a rip current off Cape San Blas.
The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office was called out at about 2
PM Sunday to the 3800 block of Cape San Blas Road.
When they arrived, Gulf County EMS and members of the South
Gulf Fire Rescue were on the scene and engaged in life-saving efforts.
Unfortunately, they were unable to save Timothy Franklin.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, he was swimming with a
family member when he suddenly became caught in a rip-current.
The Gulf County Sheriff's Office said it is grateful for
the numerous members of the community that have provided support to the
Franklin family during this incredibly difficult time.
