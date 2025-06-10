Wakulla county will see about 300 new jobs when a company called Point Blank Enterprises opens its doors.
Point Blank manufactures body armor and other protective solutions for military and law enforcement.
The state awarded $3.5 million to Wakulla County in April through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to support the development of a new 118,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at Opportunity Park.
That followed a $4.5 million Rural Infrastructure Fund grant awarded last December, bringing the state’s total investment in the project to $8 million.
Point Blank Enterprises’ expansion will generate 300 new jobs with an average annual wage of $52,900, plus over $8,000 in benefits.
The project is also supported by local and regional partners.
Triumph Gulf Coast contributed $13.5 million, and the University of West Florida’s Haas Center invested $500,000 to support economic research and workforce planning.
Combined, these efforts are projected to generate over $13 million in regional economic impact and more than $64 million in wages for participating workers.
Point Blank manufactures body armor and other protective solutions for military and law enforcement.
The state awarded $3.5 million to Wakulla County in April through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to support the development of a new 118,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at Opportunity Park.
That followed a $4.5 million Rural Infrastructure Fund grant awarded last December, bringing the state’s total investment in the project to $8 million.
Point Blank Enterprises’ expansion will generate 300 new jobs with an average annual wage of $52,900, plus over $8,000 in benefits.
The project is also supported by local and regional partners.
Triumph Gulf Coast contributed $13.5 million, and the University of West Florida’s Haas Center invested $500,000 to support economic research and workforce planning.
Combined, these efforts are projected to generate over $13 million in regional economic impact and more than $64 million in wages for participating workers.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment