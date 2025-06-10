The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce is looking for sponsors for this year’s July 3rd fireworks show and celebration in Downtown Apalachicola.
This year’s event will include concerts and events with some great local food and an ice-cream social.
The day will end with an outstanding firework display over the Apalachicola River.
Sponsorships of the event range from 200 dollars to 1100.00.
Sponsors get name recognition with their names on sponsor signs, shout-outs on Facebook and on the Chamber website as well as access to the Sponsor Tent, which will house the beverages and BBQ provided to our sponsors.
The Sponsor tent will also have a courtyard facing the Fireworks show for all the sponsors to sit and enjoy the show and the concerts on the main stage.
If you would like to have your business highlighted this year, you need to sign up soon.
Anyone who would like to sponsor the event or get more information should call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 850-653-9419 or e-mail them at info@apalachicolabay.org
