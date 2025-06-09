A
company called Air
Methods, which provides air medical service services across the United
States, has just opened a new location called AirLife Florida 1 in Wakulla
County.
This new base opened on June 4th, and will enhance
emergency care for residents and visitors throughout the area.
The AirLife Florida 1 team is based in Crawfordville
and joins a number of Air Methods bases, including AIRHeart 2 in Marianna,
Okaloosa MedFlight in Niceville, and AirLife Florida 12 and LifeFlight 1 in
Pensacola.
The expansion allows for faster response times to
emergency calls, offering 24/7 care for patients suffering from trauma events,
heart attacks, strokes, pediatric emergencies, burns, motor vehicle accidents,
and more.
Additionally, AirLife Florida provides critical
interfacility transports for patients needing to move between hospitals for
specialized care.
AirLife Florida 1 operates a Bell 407GXi helicopter,
known for its speed, reliability, and fuel efficiency.
It is fully equipped with the advanced medical
equipment and medications required to function as a flying ICU.
Their flight nurses and paramedics carry blood on
board, allowing them to administer lifesaving resources at a trauma scene or in
flight.
