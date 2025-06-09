If you are a hunter looking for exotic prey, the Florida Fish and wildlife conservation commission invites you to take part in the 2025 Python Challenge competition.
Burmese Pythons are an invasive snake species that are spreading through South Florida – impacting native wildlife and birds.
The snakes can grow to almost 20 feet.
The hunt takes place on public lands in South Florida from July 11th through the 20th, – primarily the Everglades.
Participants in the 2024 Florida Python Challenge removed 195 invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades; A total of 1112 pythons have been removed as a result of the Florida Python Challenge® to date.
857 people from 33 states, and Canada, registered for the 10-day competition in 2024.
Participants this year will have the chance to win a share of more than $25,000 in prizes while removing invasive Burmese pythons from the wild.
There are prizes of up to 10,000 dollars for killing the most Burmese pythons or 1000 bucks for killing the longest.
You can register for this year's event on-line at FLpythonchallenge.org.
Do it soon, because you will also need to complete at 30-minute Online Training course as part of the registration.
You will need the code from your training certificate to complete the registration.
https://flpythonchallenge.org/
