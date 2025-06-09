The Franklin County Public Library is gearing up for its summer reading program at the library!
This year’s theme is “Color Our World,” the summer reading program will start on June 15th and run through July 24th at the Eastpoint and Carrabelle branches of the library.
The program includes art activities, STEM exploration, story times, teen events, and engaging reading challenges for all ages.
Studies show that participation in summer reading helps prevent learning loss and supports literacy development during out-of-school months.
The program is free.
If you would like to find out more, stop by either branch of the Franklin County public library, or just bring the kids out for the Kickoff parties with chalk art and games on June 16th.
