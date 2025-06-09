Keeping track of violent criminal offenders in your neighborhood is now easier to do.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has launched Florida’s enhanced Career Offender registry on FDLE’s website, with new neighborhood search features and maps.
The Career Offender registry is a public safety application that gives the public access to search for court-designated violent offenders throughout Florida.
The public can search for career offenders by name, region, county, city, and address.
The online Career Offender registry’s neighborhood searches can be tailored to find registrants residing within a one-quarter mile radius to within a five-mile radius of an address, and the results can be displayed on an interactive map as well as in a comprehensive list format.
FDLE launched the original online Career Offender registry in 2003; the registry at the time included approximately 400 registrants.
Today, the registry includes nearly 20,000 Florida career offenders.
https://coffender.fdle.state.fl.us/coffender/coast/home.jsf
