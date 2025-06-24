A company called Walter Marine out of Orange Beach, Alabama, has been chosen to create Franklin County’s newest artificial reef.
Walter Marine was the only company to bid on the project, which will have them place 27 prefabricated concrete artificial reef modules at three locations in the Gulf off Franklin County.
Walter Marine has worked in Franklin County before; they were the contractor that built the last artificial reef project in 2023.
This project is being funded by 10 thousand dollars in private donations through the Apalachicola Artificial Reef Association along with a 60-thousand-dollar grant from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The project is under some time constraint – the FWC grant requires that the reef be deployed by September the 30th.
Walter Marine was the only company to bid on the project, which will have them place 27 prefabricated concrete artificial reef modules at three locations in the Gulf off Franklin County.
Walter Marine has worked in Franklin County before; they were the contractor that built the last artificial reef project in 2023.
This project is being funded by 10 thousand dollars in private donations through the Apalachicola Artificial Reef Association along with a 60-thousand-dollar grant from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The project is under some time constraint – the FWC grant requires that the reef be deployed by September the 30th.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment