Do you have a favorite beach song?
Oyster Radio and the St. George Island Facebook page would like to know about it.
For the past four years, the St. George Island Facebook page has polled its members as to their favorite beach tunes, and then on July 4th, Oyster Radio does a top 5 countdown and the most popular songs.
Now is the time to vote.
Through July the 2nd you can go to the St. George Island Facebook page and vote on your favorite beach song.
You can vote as many times as you like.
Then on July 4th at 1 PM, just tune in to Oyster Radio and we will count down the top 5 songs.
There are nearly 80 thousand members of the SGI Facebook group, and if you are not yet a member you can join the private group at
https://www.facebook.com/groups/80984981221?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=10159316395796222
http://live.oysterradio.com/
