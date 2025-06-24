As temperatures rise, please remember to never leave a child unattended or unsupervised in a motor vehicle.
According to the National Safety Council, in 2024, 39 children died in the United States after being left in a vehicle, marking the highest number in a single year since 2019.
Interior vehicle temperatures can be 50 degrees higher than outside temperatures.
Even on a cool day when the outside temperature is 61, within an hour, the inside temperature of a car can reach more than 105 degrees.
And a child’s body temperature can rise three to five times faster than an adult’s.
And cracking the window, parking in the shade or having a lighter colored car doesn't help.
Remember, always check the back seat before you leave the vehicle or better yet, put your purse, phone, or lunch, in the backseat so you are sure to look before you lock the door.
For more information on hot car safety tips, please visit FLHSMV.gov/heatstroke
