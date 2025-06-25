Five companies have bid on a project to continue renovations to the historic Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola.
Franklin County is in the process of renovating the Armory to make the historic building more accessible as a convention center and a destination for private events like weddings.
Over the past few years, the county has installed a central heating, ventilation and air conditioning in the historic building.
There are also new handicapped accessible restrooms and many of the original windows have been repaired.
This project will include renovating the existing multi-purpose room to install a new ADA compliant bathroom, the installation of an ADA compliant ramp, and the renovation of some of the exterior windows, and wood doors in the main hall.
It will also include adding more electrical outlets in the building, which are sorely needed.
If money allows, the project could include replacing the main entrance doors, among other upgrades.
The bids ranged from just over 920 thousand dollars to nearly 1.6 million dollars.
The bids are being reviewed by the project architects who will make a recommendation to the county commission at their next meeting.
