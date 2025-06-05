A young lady named Lexi Bresnan, who was born unexpectedly at Weems Memorial Hospital 25 years ago, will celebrate her 25th birthday at the hospital on June the 12th.
Twenty-five years ago, while on vacation from Homewood, Alabama, Judy Bresnan went into unexpected early labor – Lexi was born several weeks premature on June 8th, 2000.
Despite not offering labor and delivery services, the team at Weems Memorial Hospital safely delivered Lexi before she and her mother were transported to Panama City, where Lexi spent a week in the NICU.
The Bresnan family has returned to St. George Island annually to celebrate Lexi's birthday.
This visit marks a special reunion and a chance for the Bresnan family to express their gratitude.
This visit also highlights Weems Memorial Hospital's ongoing commitment to patient care and readiness for unexpected medical situations.
Twenty-five years ago, while on vacation from Homewood, Alabama, Judy Bresnan went into unexpected early labor – Lexi was born several weeks premature on June 8th, 2000.
Despite not offering labor and delivery services, the team at Weems Memorial Hospital safely delivered Lexi before she and her mother were transported to Panama City, where Lexi spent a week in the NICU.
The Bresnan family has returned to St. George Island annually to celebrate Lexi's birthday.
This visit marks a special reunion and a chance for the Bresnan family to express their gratitude.
This visit also highlights Weems Memorial Hospital's ongoing commitment to patient care and readiness for unexpected medical situations.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment