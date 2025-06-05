State biologists are asking for the public's help in monitoring wild turkeys this summer.
Wild turkeys are abundant in Florida and are found throughout the state, and nests typically begin to hatch in late spring and continue into the summer.
However, nesting success can vary each year based on several factors, including weather conditions, predation and habitat quality.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission conducts the summer wild turkey survey each year to learn more about annual nesting success, brood survival, and distribution and abundance of wild turkeys.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is asking the public to report all wild turkeys they see during your normal daily activities through August 31st.
They are interested in sightings of hens with and without young as well as male birds from all regions of the state, including rural and developed areas.
You can report wild turkey sightings on-line at MyFWC.com/TurkeySurvey
