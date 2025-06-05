Gulf Coast State College has received an $80,000 grant that will help local students afford going to college.
The money is being provided by the Edward K. Roberts Community College Fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County
This award will provide support to students served by Gulf Coast State College’s TRiO program—an initiative that helps low-income, first-generation, and disabled students to succeed in higher education.
Gulf Coast State College’s TRiO program provides comprehensive support to eligible students across Bay, Gulf, and Franklin counties through tutoring, academic advising, personal counseling, and career development workshops.
Since 2011, the GCSC Foundation has been awarded a total of $670,000 for the TRiO program which has supported nearly 600 students through direct scholarships and vital programming across campus, including TRiO, Veteran’s Affairs, and the Career Center.
If you would like to find out more about the TRiO program, just go on-line to gulfcoast.edu.
https://www.gulfcoast.edu/academics/academic-support-tutoring/trio/index.html
The money is being provided by the Edward K. Roberts Community College Fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County
This award will provide support to students served by Gulf Coast State College’s TRiO program—an initiative that helps low-income, first-generation, and disabled students to succeed in higher education.
Gulf Coast State College’s TRiO program provides comprehensive support to eligible students across Bay, Gulf, and Franklin counties through tutoring, academic advising, personal counseling, and career development workshops.
Since 2011, the GCSC Foundation has been awarded a total of $670,000 for the TRiO program which has supported nearly 600 students through direct scholarships and vital programming across campus, including TRiO, Veteran’s Affairs, and the Career Center.
If you would like to find out more about the TRiO program, just go on-line to gulfcoast.edu.
https://www.gulfcoast.edu/academics/academic-support-tutoring/trio/index.html
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment