Are You Interested in Serving on the Wakulla County Industrial Development Authority?

The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners is seeking volunteers to serve on the Wakulla County Industrial Development Authority. This Committee was established for the purpose of financing and refinancing of industrial development projects and for fostering the economic development of the County.
The BOCC is seeking two (2) members who must be residents and electors of Wakulla County. Interested persons can submit a letter of interest in serving on the Industrial Development Authority, which shall include the person’s name, address, telephone number, and email address no later than Thursday, July 31, 2025. Please send your information via e-mail to Ashley Rowland-Yost, Planner, at ayost@mywakulla.com, by mail to 3093 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville, FL 32327, or by fax to 850-926-1528.
No comments:
Post a Comment