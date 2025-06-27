Porch
Fest Apalach is looking for sponsors for 2025.
Porch Fest was created during the pandemic as a way
for people to get outdoors and safely listen to live music.
Last
year over 25 bands and 60 performers took over stages and porches around Apalachicola
to perform for hundreds of people.
Porchfest has become very popular and is now an
annual event raising money for local non-profits.
Last year, the event raised over 15 thousand dollars
Bring Me a Book Forgotten Coast.
This
year’s event will raise money for Aaron Meals, a group that delivers nutritious
meals to over 350 food-insecure individuals in Franklin County every week.
Much of the money from the event is raised through
corporate and private sponsorships.
Sponsorships can range from Music Loving friends
sponsors at 100 dollars to a Lafayette Stage Sponsor at 2500.00.
Each level includes a swag bag along with various levels
of promotions.
If you would like to make a donation, or become a
sponsor, you can go on-line to https://porchfestapalach.com/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100027587815584
No comments:
Post a Comment