If you have pictures from some of the storms that have hit our area, the state would like to see them.
The State Archives of Florida is looking for photographs for its newest photographic collection, “Weather, Disaster and Recovery.”
Secretary of State Cord Byrd said that by donating your photos for this new collection, you can help document and preserve the history of your community and fill historical gaps in the State Archives’ collections.
To provide your photos, just e-mail the State Archives of Florida at Floridamemory@dos.fl.gov to discuss donating your original photographs featuring weather events, disasters and recovery efforts.
After you email them, they will send you a Deed of Gift form to fill out and email back to them.
All donors must sign the form to transfer image ownership and usage rights to the State Archives of Florida.
This ensures that people will be able to access and use your images now and in the future.
The State Archives will credit the photographer in collection records and when the image is accessed by researchers.
