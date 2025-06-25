As temperatures rise in Florida, people should be aware of the warning signs of heat exhaustion.
Heat exhaustion is a mild form of heat-related illness that can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids.
Some of the warning signs of heat exhaustion include Heavy sweating, Muscle cramps and Weakness, Dizziness and even Fainting.
You may also notice that the skin is cool and moist and the victim's pulse rate will be fast and weak.
With minor cases of heat exhaustion, the person can be treated by cooling them down with a cold shower and Cool, nonalcoholic drinks.
If the symptoms are severe or if the victim has heart problems or high blood pressure, he will likely need to seek medical attention.
If heat exhaustion is untreated, it can progress to heat stroke.
Those most prone to heat exhaustion are elderly people, people with high blood pressure and people working or exercising in a hot environment.
