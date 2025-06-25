The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Division of Marine Fisheries Management invites you to participate in a workshop to gather input on oyster management and regulations in Florida.
FWC will host a virtual public workshop to gather feedback on changes to licensing requirements for fishery participants, harvest limits, seasons, tolerances for undersized attached and unattached oysters, and enforcement of undersized oysters in a certified oyster house.
DATE: June 26, 2025
TIME: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. (ET)
LOCATION: VIRTUAL – You can access the Microsoft Teams link on our Marine Fisheries Workshops page tomorrow morning.
If you are unable to attend, you can provide input by submitting comments through our FWC Saltwater Public Comments page or by emailing Marine@MyFWC.com.
Your feedback will inform staff’s recommendations for proposed rules for oyster management statewide, and specific to Apalachicola Bay, that the Commission will consider at their August 2025 meeting. For information about Commission meetings, visit our FWC Commission Meetings page.
