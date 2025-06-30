FHP Launches Campaign to Win 2025 Best-Looking Cruiser

~ Back-to-Back Defending Champions Florida Highway Patrol Aim for Three-peat with Miami Skyline Photo ~
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- Today, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has officially entered the 2025 American Association of State Troopers (AAST) 'Best Looking Cruiser' competition. As back-to-back defending champions, we are once again asking our fellow Floridians to continue to support us and vote for our cruiser as the best-looking in the nation. Each vote is crucial as participating state law enforcement agencies have only 14 days, June 30th at 10:00 AM (EST) - July 11th at 12:00 PM (EST), to gather public support. The cruiser with the most votes will grace the cover of the AAST 2026 calendar.
This contest is a yearly chance to bring attention and awareness to the American Association of State Troopers, which was originally formed by Florida State Troopers in 1989 and is headquartered in Tallahassee. Today, the AAST is nationwide with thousands of members. It is important to note that the proceeds from the calendar sales will support the AAST Foundation, which offers educational scholarships to the dependents of troopers who are AAST members. Additionally, the AAST uses the money it raises to provide in the line of duty death benefits to surviving family members and assistance to troopers who have lost their homes during natural disasters. While the Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a three-peat, win or lose, this competition is for a great cause.
"FHP is proud to once again take part in the AAST ‘Best-Looking Cruiser’ contest. This year’s photo captures the beauty of a Miami skyline sunset and showcases the strength of Florida law enforcement through our new Corvette, seized from a convicted drug trafficker as part of a joint FHP-DEA criminal investigation," said Executive Director Dave Kerner. "We encourage everyone to show their support by casting a vote and helping us defend our title as the best-looking cruiser in the nation.”
"The 'America's Best-Looking Cruiser' contest is a unique way to not only support law enforcement and promote public safety, but to highlight the spirit of collaboration across America," said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. "State Troopers are proud ambassadors for their respective states and your Florida State Troopers take great pride in showcasing the Sunshine State as the best place in America to live and visit.”
Our submission this year was taken during an iconic Miami sunset with the Florida Highway Patrol's very own black and tan corvette! The corvette was seized in a joint criminal investigation into a nationwide drug trafficking organization with the Drug Enforcement Administration. It is currently being used at various outreach events to help bring attention to various traffic safety campaigns to reduce crashes on Florida's roadways, so everyone can Arrive Alive.
Help us place FHP's cruiser at the top of the AAST 'Best-Looking Cruiser' competition by casting your vote and selecting Florida as having the best looking cruiser in the United States for the third year in a row.
If you'd like to learn more about voting, the contest, or the calendars, visit our very own 'Best-Looking Cruiser' page today!
